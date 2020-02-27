Service Corp Int has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SCI, BID, SERV, RGS, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Service Corp Int ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Following is Sotheby'S with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%.

Regis Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.1%.

