Service Corp Int is Among the Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (SCI, RGS, HRB, ASCMA, SERV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Service Corp Int ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 58.8%. Following is Regis Corp with a EPS growth of 1,666.7%. H&R Block Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 6,450.3%.
Ascent Capital-A follows with a EPS growth of 6,606.5%, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 10,439.6%.
