Sequential Brand is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (SQBG, ICON, VRA, HBI, SGC)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.64. Iconix Brand Gro is next with a sales per share of $3.75. Vera Bradley Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.66.
Hanesbrands Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.00, and Superior Uniform rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $19.06.
