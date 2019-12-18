Sequential Brand is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SQBG, FOSL, MOV, GIII, DLA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.09. Fossil Group Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.71. Movado Group ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.02.

G Iii Apparel follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.42, and Delta Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.43.

