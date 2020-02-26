Seneca Foods-A has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SENEA, BETR, LNDC, TR, BUFF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Seneca Foods-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Following is Amplify Snack Br with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Landec Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%.

Tootsie Roll Ind follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Blue Buffalo Pet rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

