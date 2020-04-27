Sempra Energy Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.09%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.25 to a high of $129.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $127.86 on volume of 434,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Sempra Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.87 and a 52-week low of $88.00 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $129.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

