Sempra Energy has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Multi-Utilities Industry (SRE, VVC, BKH, DTE, ED)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sempra Energy ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.4%. Vectren Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%. Black Hills Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%.

Dte Energy Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor Dte Energy Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.