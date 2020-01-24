Sempra Energy has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Multi-Utilities Industry (SRE, WEC, CMS, UTL, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Sempra Energy ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Following is Wec Energy Group with a an earnings yield of 3.3%. Cms Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

Unitil Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.9%.

