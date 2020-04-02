Sempra Energy is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (SRE, MDU, CMS, NI, VVC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sempra Energy ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 19.9%. Following is Mdu Res Group with a future earnings growth of 13.1%. Cms Energy Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 7.2%.

Nisource Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.2%, and Vectren Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 6.6%.

