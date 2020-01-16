Sempra Energy is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SRE , NI , CNP , ED , DTE )

We looked at the Multi-Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.93%; Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.81%; and Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks third with a gain of 1.39%.

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) follows with a gain of 1.34% and Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.33%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 4.1%.