On Semiconductor Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.46%

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.59 to a high of $24.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.60 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of On Semiconductor on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.59. Since that recommendation, shares of On Semiconductor have risen 21.4%. We continue to monitor ON for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

On Semiconductor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.92 and a 52-week low of $15.13 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $23.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.