Select Medical is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SEM , HCA , BKD , UHS , THC )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Facilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM ) ranks first with a gain of 1.93%; Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA ) ranks second with a loss of 1.02%; and Brookdale Sr (NYSE:BKD ) ranks third with a loss of 1.16%.

Universal Hlth-B (NYSE:UHS ) follows with a loss of 1.45% and Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.51%.

