Second Sight Med is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (EYES, NVIV, GNMK, TRXC, RMTI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Second Sight Med ranks lowest with a ROE of -25,610.2%. Following is Invivo Therapeut with a ROE of -19,457.6%. Genmark Diagnost ranks third lowest with a ROE of -13,247.9%.
Transenterix Inc follows with a ROE of -8,580.6%, and Rockwell Medical rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -7,107.3%.
