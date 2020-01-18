Second Sight Med is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (EYES, NVIV, GNMK, TRXC, RMTI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Second Sight Med ranks lowest with a ROE of -25,610.2%. Following is Invivo Therapeut with a ROE of -19,457.6%. Genmark Diagnost ranks third lowest with a ROE of -13,247.9%.

Transenterix Inc follows with a ROE of -8,580.6%, and Rockwell Medical rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -7,107.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rockwell Medical on December 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Rockwell Medical have risen 9.2%. We continue to monitor Rockwell Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.