Seaworld Enterta Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 7.48%

Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.60 to a high of $11.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.90 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Seaworld Enterta share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.75 and a high of $36.96 and are now at $11.64, 72% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Seaworld Enterta and will alert subscribers who have SEAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.