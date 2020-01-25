Seaworld Enterta has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, PLNT, MTN, ISCA, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.4%. Planet Fitness-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%. Vail Resorts ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 28.5%. We continue to monitor Planet Fitness-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.