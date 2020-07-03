Seaworld Enterta has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, SIX, FUN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Vail Resorts with a a current ratio of 0.7. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a a current ratio of 0.9, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

