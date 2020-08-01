Seaworld Enterta is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SEAS, MTN, SIX, TRK, PLNT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Vail Resorts is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a a current ratio of 1.4, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.6.

