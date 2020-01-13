Seattle Genetics Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.71%

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.50 to a high of $112.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $110.77 on volume of 599,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Seattle Genetics has traded in a range of $60.00 to $122.36 and is now at $105.50, 76% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

