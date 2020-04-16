Seattle Genetics Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.52%

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.55 to a high of $132.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $126.82 on volume of 458,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Seattle Genetics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $132.22 and a 52-week low of $62.90 and are now trading 110% above that low price at $131.94 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

