Seattle Genetics Rises 4.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.50 to a high of $143.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.97 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Seattle Genetics has traded in a range of $62.90 to $143.26 and is now at $143.26, 128% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Seattle Genetics and will alert subscribers who have SGEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.