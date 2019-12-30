Sears Hometown A has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, LL, HD, LOW, TTS)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Sears Hometown A ranks highest with a an RPE of $4.7 million. Following is Lumber Liquidato with a an RPE of $517,000. Home Depot Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $255,000.
Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a an RPE of $221,000, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $210,000.
