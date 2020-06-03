Sears Hometown A is Among the Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.79. Tile Shop Hldgs is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.06. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.41.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 15.62, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 160.44.

