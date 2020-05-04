Sears Hometown A is Among the Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest Beta (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Tile Shop Hldgs with a a beta of 0.8. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

