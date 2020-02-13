Sealed Air Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.31%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.07 to a high of $35.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $35.74 on volume of 438,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sealed Air Corp have traded between the current low of $35.07 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $35.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

