Sealed Air Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.44%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.15 to a high of $38.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.35 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Sealed Air Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.24 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $38.27, 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

