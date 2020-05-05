Sealed Air Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 8.67%

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.76 to a high of $29.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.45 on volume of 734,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sealed Air Corp have traded between a low of $17.06 and a high of $45.81 and are now at $29.57, which is 73% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sealed Air Corp and will alert subscribers who have SEE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.