Sealed Air Corp is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SEE , WRK , AVY , IP , PKG )

We looked at the Paper Packaging industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE ) ranks first with a gain of 7.73%; Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK ) ranks second with a gain of 4.79%; and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY ) ranks third with a gain of 4.37%.

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP ) follows with a gain of 3.17% and Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.98%.

