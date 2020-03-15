Seadrill Ltd has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (SDRL, RIG, NBR, NE, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Seadrill Ltd ranks lowest with a ROE of -13,638.6%. Transocean Ltd is next with a ROE of -2,336.7%. Nabors Inds Ltd ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,868.0%.

Noble Corp Plc follows with a ROE of -683.6%, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -497.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nabors Inds Ltd on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.50. Since that call, shares of Nabors Inds Ltd have fallen 85.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.