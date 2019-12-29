Seadrill Ltd is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (SDRL, NBR, NE, UNT, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Seadrill Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 238.7. Following is Nabors Inds Ltd with a a debt to equity ratio of 138.3. Noble Corp Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 76.7.

Unit Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 61.5, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 58.2.

