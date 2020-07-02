Seaboard Corp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SEB, SAFM, SJM, THS, MKC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Seaboard Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $61.51. Following is Sanderson Farms with a FCF per share of $10.82. Jm Smucker Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.50.

Treehouse Foods follows with a FCF per share of $6.06, and Mccormick-N/V rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.99.

