Scotts Miracle Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.44%

Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.35 to a high of $110.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.99 on volume of 141,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Scotts Miracle share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $114.63 and a 52-week low of $63.95 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $109.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

