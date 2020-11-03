Scotts Miracle has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (SMG, MON, FMC, AVD, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.33. Monsanto Co is next with a a P/E ratio of 22.33. Fmc Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 21.71.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.11, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 9.64.

