Scotts Miracle has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (SMG, UAN, MON, CF, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.00. Following is CVR Partners LP with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.71. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.08.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.85, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.60.

