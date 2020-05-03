Scorpio Tankers Falls 3.57% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.15 to a high of $17.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.44 on volume of 434,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Scorpio Tankers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.45 and a 52-week low of $16.61 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $18.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 3.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

