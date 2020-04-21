Scorpio Tankers Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -0.8% to $23.56. Approximately 3.8 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Scorpio Tankers. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Scorpio Tankers in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Scorpio Tankers has traded in a range of $12.35 to $40.45 and is now at $23.38, 89% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.