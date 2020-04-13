Scientific Gam-A has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (SGMS, PNK, PENN, WYNN, EVRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Scientific Gam-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 113.61. Following is Pinnacle Enterta with a a debt to asset ratio of 99.38. Penn Natl Gaming ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 91.48.

Wynn Resorts Ltd follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.93, and Everi Holdings Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.13.

