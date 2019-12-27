Scientific Gam-A has the Highest Beta in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (SGMS, ERI, EVRI, CZR, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Scientific Gam-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Eldorado Resorts is next with a a beta of 1.3. Everi Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Caesars Entertai follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Boyd Gaming Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp have risen 17.3%. We continue to monitor Boyd Gaming Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.