Science Applicat has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (SAIC, BAH, SREV, IT, LDOS)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Science Applicat ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.40. Following is Booz Allen Hamil with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.31. Servicesource In ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.81.

Gartner Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.02, and Leidos Holdings rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.61.

