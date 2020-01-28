Science Applicat is Among the Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SAIC , BAH , IT , LDOS , IBM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.13%; Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH ) ranks second with a loss of 0.50%; and Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT ) ranks third with a loss of 0.59%.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS ) follows with a loss of 0.84% and Ibm (NYSE:IBM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.20%.

