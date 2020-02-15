Schweitzer-Maudu has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, GLT, NP, UFS, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a sales per share of $33.20. Glatfelter is next with a sales per share of $37.05. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $59.69.

Domtar Corp follows with a sales per share of $82.87, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $105.08.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Schweitzer-Maudu and will alert subscribers who have SWM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.