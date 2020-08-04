Schweitzer-Maudu has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, NP, GLT, RFP, UFS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281,000. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a an RPE of $384,000. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $387,000.
Resolute Forest Products Inc follows with a an RPE of $467,000, and Domtar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $520,000.
