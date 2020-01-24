Schweitzer-Maudu has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (SWM, UFS, GLT, NP, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.06. Domtar Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.40. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.49.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.61, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.74.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 11.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.