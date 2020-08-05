Schwab (Charles) Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.79%

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.81 to a high of $36.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.25 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Schwab (Charles) share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.65 and a 52-week low of $28.00 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $36.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

