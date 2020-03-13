Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $29.53

Shares of Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) opened today above their pivot of $29.18 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $29.53. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $30.66 and $32.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schwab (Charles) have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $51.65 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Schwab (Charles) has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.68 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.51.

