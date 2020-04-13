Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Approaches New Downside Target of $35.03

Shares of Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) opened today below their pivot of $36.87 and have already reached the first level of support at $35.78. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $35.03 and $33.19 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Schwab (Charles) share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.00 and a high of $51.65 and are now at $36.02, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 2.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 68.3% for shares of Schwab (Charles) based on a current price of $36.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.83.

