Schwab (Charles) Falls 7.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.00 to a high of $31.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.11 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Schwab (Charles) share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.00 and a high of $51.65 and are now at $31.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schwab (Charles) on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.04. Since that call, shares of Schwab (Charles) have fallen 26.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.