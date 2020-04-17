Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $14.47

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $14.33 today and have reached the first resistance level of $14.47. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $14.93 and $15.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $11.87 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $14.59, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

Schlumberger Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $14.59, or 81.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.05 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.73.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schlumberger Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schlumberger Ltd in search of a potential trend change.