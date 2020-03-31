Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Breaks Through Resistance at $13.58

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) opened today above their pivot of $13.34 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $13.58. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $13.85 and $14.36.

There is potential upside of 489.8% for shares of Schlumberger Ltd based on a current price of $13.61 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.86 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Schlumberger Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.87 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $13.61, 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 64.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.