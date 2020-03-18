Schlumberger Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.64%

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.81 to a high of $13.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.26 on volume of 11.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schlumberger Ltd on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.31. Since that call, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have fallen 62.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Schlumberger Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.81 and a high of $48.88 and are now at $13.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.