Schlumberger Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.92%

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:51pm
By David Diaz

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.19 to a high of $14.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.29 on volume of 7.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Schlumberger Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.88 and a 52-week low of $11.87 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $14.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schlumberger Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schlumberger Ltd in search of a potential trend change.

